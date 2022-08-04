WARSAW, Ill. — The second annual Warsaw Fire Department Fish Fry will take place 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Bott Community Center in Warsaw.
A supper of catfish, baked beans and choice of coleslaw or potato salad with tea or lemonade will be served for a suggested price of $7 for adults and $3 for children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.