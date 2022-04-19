WARSAW, Ill. — The Warsaw Fire Department’s 12th annual pancake breakfast will be held Sunday, May 1.
Serving hours are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fire department, 220 S. Fifth.
The all-you-can-eat meal features pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage links or patties and drink for $6 for adults and $3 for children under 10.
Proceeds will help the department buy new rescue equipment.
