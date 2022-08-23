WARSAW, Ill. — The Warsaw Rural Fire Protect District and the Hamilton Fire Department have implemented a burn ban for their service areas.
The ban, effective Tuesday, prohibits open burning of any kind.
There has been a small amount of precipitation throughout the area but not enough to make it safe to burn, Warsaw Fire Chief Steve Siegrist and Hamilton Fire Chief Kirk Cameron said in a news release.
As the weather changes and there is adequate hydration of vegetation, the burn ban will be revisited.