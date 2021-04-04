WARSAW, Ill. — The Warsaw Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 12 at the United Methodist Church in Warsaw.
The public is welcome to attend the program presented by the Standing Bear Council of Keokuk, Iowa.
