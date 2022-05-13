HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. — A Warsaw man was arrested Thursday afternoon on drug and firearms charges following a traffic stop in Hancock County.
According to the arrest report, a deputy from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department on patrol stopped a 2005 Chrysler on U.S. 136 near County Road 1600 E. The deputy found that a passenger in the Chrysler, Sean T. A. Nelson, 24, of Warsaw, had a valid warrant for his arrest for failure to appear on a charge of no valid driver’s license.
The deputy searched a bag belonging to Nelson and reportedly found 55.2 grams of cannabis, 1.3 grams of methamphetamine, a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue, and a .22 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun with a defaced serial number.
Nelson was arrested on the outstanding warrant along with new charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cannabis over 30 grams, armed violence, and defacing identification marks of a firearm. He was lodged in the Hancock County Jail.