WARSAW, Ill. — The Warsaw School Board reversed course Monday night in adopting a mask mandate, effective 5 p.m. Friday Sept. 3, but for now the school district remains on probation and mask optional.
Meanwhile, the Central school district remains on state probation even though it also reversed course on masks and complied with the state mandate.
Warsaw board members voted 5-2 during a special meeting to follow the state mandate. Voting in favor were Board President Scott Baumann, Jeremy Conkright, Tea Cameron, Jason Lawrence and Courtney Yuskis. Opposed were Tom Mecklenburg and Adam Lucie.
Warsaw Superintendent Bob Gound plans to contact the Illinois State Board of Education on Tuesday to report the board’s latest vote.
“From Day One, I’ve said we need to follow the state mandates. That’s what our legal counsel has advised, and I believe that’s the position that creates the least liability for our district. But I also know that this is a decision that is, for many of our parents, an unpopular one,” Gound said
“I’m just hopeful now that this decision has been made that the parents and the students can be respectful of the board’s decision, and even if they don’t like it, they can find it in themselves to abide by the mandate.”
The first day of student attendance with the mask mandate will be Tuesday, Sept. 7.
In the meantime, Gound said the district will be developing a “corrective action plan” to submit to ISBE.
“That plan must include the minutes of (Monday night’s) board meeting as well as a return to school plan. I also must include a cop of a letter that will need to be sent out to all parents in the district making them aware of the board decision,” Gound said. “My understanding is once that plan has been approved by the state board we should regain status as fully recognized.”
The board meeting was held just hours after district officials met via Zoom with ISBE representatives.
In what Gound characterized as a cordial meeting on Monday morning, three ISBE representatives first reviewed information provided in a letter putting the district on probation with Baumann and the district’s legal counsel.
“They made it very clear that (Monday) starts the 60 day clock and that we have 60 days to submit an approvable corrective action plan to address our failure to follow the mask mandate,” Gound said.
Without an approved corrective plan by the deadline, the district could lose its recognition. Without recognition, its diplomas are not recognized, state funding could be withheld and the district would not be able to participate in Illinois High School Association or Illinois Elementary School Association events.
Gound said Baumann raised concerns that ISBE “had not properly followed the procedures established in the administrative code in lowering our recognition” to on probation and questioned the state board’s authority through the recognition process.
“They did listen to our board president’s concerns but refused to do anything other than to make note of them,” Gound said.
Board members Monday night listened to some two hours of public comment on both sides of the mask debate, after hearing nearly the same amount of comment from the public at last week’s regular board meeting.
“At the meeting last week, all seven board members made it perfectly clear they have no intention of doing something that will result in our loss of recognition, which means they have no intention of going to Day 61 without complying,” Gound said.
“One thing I hope that everyone understands is every one of the seven members of our board truly care about our students and our employees and truly want what’s best for everyone involved,” he said. “This is an issue that’s divided our nation, our state, our community. There are differing opinions on our board, and I don’t want anyone thinking for a second that anyone wants anything other than the best for our students.”
Central was placed on probation after voting 3-2 on Aug. 12 to make masks highly recommended rather than required. But on a 7-0 vote last week, board members agreed to follow Superintendent Erica Smith’s original recommendation for a plan requiring masks in school buildings.
In a Monday conference call with ISBE, Smith shared the board’s recent action “to show our quick turnaround” resulting in the district being in compliance.
“The good news is, with the information I shared on the call, I should be able to submit the proof and our plan should be approved without any problems,” she said. “The bad news is, as part of that proof I will need to submit the minutes from that meeting on the 18th once approved. Those minutes won’t be approved until the next board meeting on Sept. 16.”
Until then, the district remains on probation, but hopefully after the September meeting, “our recognition status will be reinstated quickly,” Smith said.