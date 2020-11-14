WARSAW, Ill. — Deborah Whitaker has always subscribed to the wisdom of “when one door closes, another opens.”
Even when that closing door is incredibly personal.
Whitaker lost her youngest son, Dustin, in a motorcycle accident eight years ago, but has used the inspiration provided by the life he lived as a blueprint to help veterans of the U.S. armed forces.
Dustin, who served as a combat engineer in the Army National Guard, was deployed in both Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004-2005 and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan in 2010-2011.
Whitaker coordinates “Supporting Our Soldiers,” a multi-tiered concept that includes “Veggies for Vets,” which provides seeds and plants for veterans.
“I’ve been doing this for five years,” she said. “I decided I wanted to give back.”
Whitaker, 64, has two other children in the Army National Guard. Beau, 40, is a staff sergeant who serves as a combat engineer. Erin, 29, is a sergeant and combat medic.
“I’m a military mom,” Whitaker says proudly.
Whitaker will be on hand noon to 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, at Farm and Home Supply in Quincy, 4625 Broadway. She will be distributing seeds to veterans and answering questions.
The program Whitaker oversees works extensively with the the University of Illinois Extension agencies across the region and state.
Whitaker is also working with various officials and organizations to have the first Saturday in May recognized as National Garden Veterans Day.
Whitaker raises funds on her own to support the various programs.
“Right now, we have boots (that belonged to son Dustin) at three garden centers (in Quincy),” she said.
Customers at Bergman Nursery, Frericks Garden and Florist Gifts and Frese Ornamental Nursery donate funds for the “Supporting Our Soldiers” programs. That money helps in the purchases of seeds, plants and other items.
For more information, Whitaker can be reached at 319-795-8694.