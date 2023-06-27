NEBO, Ill. — A new Illinois tourism campaign highlights a Pike County site.
One of the three “Illinois the Middle of Everything” commercials with actress, comedian and author Jane Lynch features Harpole’s Heartland Lodge.
“We’ve done shows with ESPN, national shows, and never had quite the production crew. This was 50 people at least,” Heartland owner Gary Harpole said. “It was really like a TV or movie set.”
Filming took place May 18, with the commercial beginning to air in June.
The commercial opens with a drone flying into the lodge, and Lynch can be seen at Heartland’s Original Lodge in front of the great room’s fireplace
“We’re getting more people calling. They’re seeing it. We had one person call and say ‘we want to stay where Jane visited,’” Harpole said.
The campaign will be marketed nationally through multiple outlets, including cable TV networks, and it’s catching the attention of long-time Heartland customers.
“I had a customer text me who was watching ‘Yellowstone’ on Paramount. The commercial came on, they saw the lodge and about fell out of their chairs,” Harpole said. “I’ve had people from Atlanta tell me they’ve seen the commercial.”
Beyond a bump in business now, Harpole sees a positive impact over time for the lodge — and the area — as outdoor recreation tourism continues to grow.
“That commercial will have a long-term effect bringing people in. People will see it, bookmark it. They may already have summer plans for this year but put it down for next year,” he said.
“When we can be associated with the full state’s ad campaign, the reach is immense,” Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Holly Cain said. “We’re delighted in western Illinois to have a mention in their campaign. It’s reaching another whole audience.”
Many of the production crew call the Chicago area home and had never visited West-Central Illinois.
“They really loved this part of the country and talked about coming back,” Harpole said. “A lot compared it to “Yellowstone” and said this is better.”
Harpole, who got the chance to meet Lynch, said the Illinois native is very outgoing and extremely friendly.
“She was great. The whole production team was great,” he said. “We’re excited to be a part of the ‘Middle of Everything’ campaign and to promote the beauty and diversity of West-Central Illinois. With our lodging options, several on-site activities, recreation opportunities and local attractions create an unparalleled experience unlike anywhere else in the Midwest that attracts guests from across the globe to enjoy year-round.”
Heartland — which announced in April the addition of a new lodging option for guests, the Quail Ridge Cabin a few miles from the main resort — draws around 25,000 visitors each year to Pike and Calhoun counties.
“We used to be kind of a hunting lodge offering nonhunting stuff. Now we’re more known as a year-round resort that offers hunting as one activity,” Harpole said. “Hunting is as strong as it’s ever been and has grown some, but the number of people who visit is more nonhunters than hunters.”
