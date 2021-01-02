QUINCY — Four counties in West-Central Illinois have been awarded a combined $35,000 to supplement local programs providing rent, mortgage, utility, food assistance and emergency shelter.
Adams, Brown, Hancock and Pike counties have been awarded the federal funds through the Department of Homeland Security-Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP).
In West-Central Illinois, the United Way of Adams County serves as the coordinating agency for the local board. The board determines how the funds awarded to Adams, Brown, Hancock, and Pike counties will be distributed to emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies.
Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
- Be a private, voluntary non-profit with a voluntary board or be a unit of government.
- Have an accounting system.
- Practice nondiscrimination.
- Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.
Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds can be used to provide food in the form of served meals or groceries, temporary, short-term lodging in a mass shelter or hotel or one month of rent, mortgage or a utility payment.
In the past, the local board has distributed EFSP funds to the Salvation Army, Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials, Horizons Social Services, Catholic Charities, Western Illinois Regional Council and the Community for Christ Assistance Center.
Funds are available for renewal projects only.
Questions should be directed to the United Way of Adams County at 217-224-1223. Renewal applications will be due soon.
Congress created the Emergency Food and Shelter Program in 1983 to help meet the needs of hungry and homeless people throughout the United States. The program, governed by a national board, is chaired by a representative of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and includes representatives of the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, the Jewish Federations of North America, the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, the Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.
The Local Board includes members of the aforementioned agencies, plus other community partners from the four-county area.