QUINCY — Starting March 1, WGEM-FM 105.1 will become WGEM SportsRadio 105.1, ending the station's news/talk format.

The new station will include the ESPN Sports Talk programming lineup and a variety of local sports. WGEM SportsCenter, the local sports talk show on the air since August 2003, is still in the regular weekday 7-9am time slot.

