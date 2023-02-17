QUINCY — Starting March 1, WGEM-FM 105.1 will become WGEM SportsRadio 105.1, ending the station's news/talk format.
The new station will include the ESPN Sports Talk programming lineup and a variety of local sports. WGEM SportsCenter, the local sports talk show on the air since August 2003, is still in the regular weekday 7-9am time slot.
WGEM SportsRadio 105.1 FM continues as an affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals Radio Network as well as select local broadcasts of Quincy Notre Dame, Quincy High School, and other select area high school games. WGEM SportsRadio 105.1 FM will remain the exclusive radio carrier of Quincy University athletics.
WGEM-FM, the first FM station in the tri-state area, started with the call letters WQDI on Aug. 1, 1947. One year later, the call letters were changed to WGEM-FM. It was known as Gem Country 105, the area’s first full-time country music station from 1976 to 2002. During its 75-plus years, it has changed format several times, including country, easy listening, and news/talk.
Along with the change in format on the 105.1 frequency, WGEM-AM 1440 and FM 98.9 will cease operations. WGEM-AM first went on the air Jan. 1, 1948, and increased its power to 5,000 watts in 1963. In 1983, WGEM-AM was one of the first AM stations nationwide to broadcast in stereo.
In 2016, the 1440 broadcast began to be repeated on the FM 98.9 frequency.
"In its 75 years of existence, WGEM AM1440/FM98.9 has a deep, rich history of serving the Quincy-Hannibal area with community service, news, weather, and sports programming," said Ben Van Ness, vice president and general manager of WGEM TV and radio. "We are excited to broaden our local and national sports reach on WGEM-FM with WGEM SportsRadio 105.1 FM."
