MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Winter Festival activities will take place 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 in Mount Sterling.
The “Hallmark” Main Street event includes a traditional tree lighting ceremony, visits with Santa, a scavenger hunt, outdoor vendor market and shop local promotions.
Santa is scheduled to arrive at the pocket park next to the veterans memorial at 6 p.m. with a Brown County Fire Protection district crew escort. The tree lighting ceremony and opportunities for a photo with Santa follow his arrival.
More than 20 businesses will be open late for Christmas shopping.
“We have a few other fun things planned for people to enjoy and hope to incorporate something new to this event every year,” said Katie Houser, community events organizer with Action Brown County, which sponsors the festival.
