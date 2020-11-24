QUINCY — Barb Holthaus was likely speaking for many others.
“I’m not going anywhere right now,” she said. “It’s funny how long a tank of gas lasts when you don’t do much traveling.”
The Quincy resident is one of many who will be spending the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays at home. She’ll be enjoying the company of only immediate family members as she does her part to help prevent of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The irony tied to the approaching holiday season is that gas prices are much lower than in recent years, which would normally trigger a boost in Thanksgiving and Christmas travel.
But not in 2020.
Nationally, this week’s national gas-price average is shaping up to be the lowest since 2015. The Thanksgiving holiday weekend average that year was $2.05. It’s currently $2.10.
Nearly half of all states have gas-price averages that are 50 to 75 cents cheaper than a year ago.
“Typically, cheaper gas prices are an incentive for people to travel during a holiday weekend, but that is just not the case this year,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano said.
Ray Heilmann is another of those Quincyans who will be a homebody, planning a low-key holiday season, starting with Thanksgiving.
“We’ll be staying at home, with a small family gathering,” Heilmann said. “We’ll also be cautious.”
Heilmann said the family’s intimate gathering will practice social distancing and other precautions.
“We’re going to be cautious, but not fearful,” he said.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.com, said the coronavirus has “has sapped demand for the majority of the year” when it comes to gasoline.
“With Thanksgiving nearly upon us and fewer Americans hitting the road, gas prices have seen some downward movement over the last week, even as oil prices hold near recent highs,” DeHaan said. “Between now and the end of the year, we aren’t likely to see many fireworks at the pump as demand continues to remain well below prior years, but as a vaccine is set to be released in the months ahead, prices will likely aim for higher ground.”
DeHaan said motorists should be wary and be prepared.
“Today’s prices may not hold for much longer,” DeHaan said.
Most gas prices in Quincy on Monday were at $2.19, just under the state average of $2.20.
The all-time Quincy record of $4.21 per gallon established on July 17, 2008.
In Northeast Missouri, Monday prices ranged from $1.55 in Hannibal to $1.89 across the bridge in West Quincy. The state average in Missouri was $1.75.
Entering the week, 21 states sported sub-$2.00-per-gallon averages. Hawaii ($3.17) and California ($3.15) had the highest national per-gallon averages.