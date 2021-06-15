PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a Michael, Ill. woman Friday night on drug charges following a traffic stop just south of Pleasant Hill.
Amanda N. Moore, 38, of Michael, was stopped by a Pike County deputy on Ill. 96 just south of County Road 10. Following an investigation after the stop, Moore was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence (any amount of drug), and unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle. Moore was also cited for failure to wear a seat belt.
Moore is being held in the Pike County Jail.