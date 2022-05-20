PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Pittsfield woman is in jail following reports of a person with a gun and at least one gunshot being heard Friday morning.
At 7:28 a.m., officers from the Pittsfield Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of Clarksville Road after receiving a call about a person with a gun and a gunshot reportedly heard. Officers made contact with a woman at a residence on Clarksville Road who they determined was likely suffering from hallucinations due to drug use.
Police said the woman complied with officers by putting the gun down. Subsequent to a search, officers reportedly found methamphetamine and paraphernalia in the residence, as well as the weapon.
Danielle King, 50, of Pittsfield was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony. King was is being held in the Pike County Jail.
Pike County dispatch reported the call to the Pikeland School District due to the proximity of the call to the South Elementary School. School officials reported that they had a plan in place to divert students to another location if needed, but no disruption was caused as the situation was resolved before students arrived at the school.
The Pittsfield Police Department was assisted by the Pike County Sheriff's Department, Pike County Dispatch and Illinois State Police.