PITTSIFELD, Ill. — A Barry woman faces charges in connection with a child abuse complaint.
Arrested Monday was Katie M. Smith, 27, on charges of aggravated battery to a child and unlawful restraint.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois Department of Children and Family Services responded to a child abuse complaint at a local school district. District employees observed bruising on a child and reported their concerns to DCFS.
After an investigation, Smith was arrested without incident and taken to the Pike County Jail.