QUINCY — Following a three month break, the Quincy Family YMCA has opened registrations for group swim lessons, set to begin on Feb. 2.
The schedule for classes will be twice a week for four weeks, with sessions broken up into a Monday and Wednesday evening group and a Tuesday and Thursday evening group. There will also be a once-weekly Saturday class that will meet in the mornings for eight weeks.
Along with swim lessons, registration is open for the Y's returning Youth Volleyball League. Games will take place on Saturdays from March 26 through May 7 at the YMCA. The goal of the League is to teach young players the fundamentals of the game with an emphasis on teamwork. Athletes will learn how to pass, set, hit, and serve. Teams will be coached by volunteers.
The deadline for swim lesson registration is Jan. 28. Cost for the Water Babies group, ages six months to three years old, will be $30 for members and $36 for non-members. For the Youth Volleyball League, registrations are due by Feb. 27. The league costs will be $40 for YMCA members and $55 for non-members.
For more information on either of these programs or other programs and events at the Y, please visit quincyymca.net or contact the front desk at 217-222-9622.
