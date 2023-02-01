QUINCY — A Springfield man representing himself on charges stemming from a 2021 carjacking and home invasion of an Adams County woman argued several pretrial motions Wednesday.
Bradley S. Yohn, 35, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.
Yohn is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.
Yohn revisited several arguments previously ruled on by Judge Roger Thomson. Yohn again asked for security surveillance video from the Instant Replay bar in Quincy be turned over to him. Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, told the court that the information the state has from the bar has been turned over, and that since Instant Replay is not a state agency, they can't be compelled to turn over anything additional.
Yohn also filed to have information suppressed related to phone calls he's made as well as blood collection results from an autopsy, information he said wasn't relevant to his case but that was turned over to him from the state's attorney's office.
Jones said that the information in question doesn't appear to have relevance at this time, but if it became relevant during a trial, he is bound by discovery rules to have turned it over to the defense before he can use it.
"He just complained for 10 minutes that we weren't turning over evidence," Jones argued. "Now he's complaining that we're turning over too much evidence.
"I don't think there's any relevance at this point. But trials are interesting things. If it becomes relevant, I have to have turned it over to him."
Yohn asked that Thomson require the state to provide him with psychological records of Karen Blackledge. Blackledge, 33, of Quincy was arrested alongside Yohn following the 2021 incident. Blackledge pleaded guilty in April of 2022 and was sentenced to 40 years in prison on one count of home invasion and one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault.
During Wednesday's hearing, Yohn said accessing Blackledge's mental health records would potentially show a history of issues that would make any statements or testimony she may provide unreliable.
Thomson agreed with Jones that there wasn't enough information, such as specific dates or even providers, to compel records to be turned over as requested.
One point that was ruled in Yohn's favor was a request for an audio recording of a statement chmitt gave to investigators on Nov. 10, 2021. Jones noted that two videos, one a partial recording because of a battery failure, had already been turned over. After speaking with the lead investigator in the case, Kelsey Miller of the Adams County Sheriff's Department, Jones said he would review the information provided in the case, and if there is an additional audio-only recording, he would have that turned over by the end of the week, per Thomson ruling.
A new status hearing was set for March 8 as Yohn continues to wait for an opportunity to speak with an outside expert to review DNA and fingerprint test results. A trial date has not yet been set in the case.