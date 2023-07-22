When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a firefighter or teacher. Though I found my calling, those areas still hold special interest to me.

What would you rather be doing right now? Any free time I find, I would rather spend it with family. I am a huge supporter of family first – finding a balance of work life and home life – though a good book in hand, hard or soft cover, is a close second.

Aaron Feagain, 43, is director of the Hancock County Ambulance Service. In emergency medical services since 2001, Feagain has been a street medic on multiple countywide agencies, helped manage and maintain a volunteer service prior to the county taking over the coverage area and was a flight paramedic for 15 years with over 1,300 flights. Feagain loves the outdoors, and any type of adventure will interest his competitive nature from rock climbing, hiking and kayaking to trail running. If it’s outdoors and challenging, he always will be willing to try his hand at it. Feagain grew up in Akron, Ohio, and moved to Hamilton, where he still lives, in 1993.

