When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a firefighter or teacher. Though I found my calling, those areas still hold special interest to me.
What would you rather be doing right now? Any free time I find, I would rather spend it with family. I am a huge supporter of family first – finding a balance of work life and home life – though a good book in hand, hard or soft cover, is a close second.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I have no hearing in my left ear. In fact, I have no inner ear parts post two brain tumors in my early adult life.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? My proudest moment would likely be through the accomplishment of my job, helping others grow in their careers, helping touch lives through small moments. Each day I could find a positive to reinforce the impact that God has had in my life.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Inquisitive.
I always laugh when … you get my family playing Phase 10. The rules always change, and the laughter is always memorable.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Walt Disney — a great conversation on imagination becoming reality through dedication and hard work. Nelson Mandela — to gain perspective on how to remain positive and how to bring people together. My little sister — she was taken young as many are before what we feel was the right time, so I would sit and just reminisce a while.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … play with my children, talk and enjoy my better half and have a nice cup of tea.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … likely quiet and shy. I was the new to town, smart yet not nerdy athlete who didn’t really fit any type group kid in school.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … take my fiancée to Ireland, though that is a long shot. More realistic is that I would drop my plans tonight if my phone rang and someone needed my time more than the plans I made.
America should be more concerned about … We need to get back to our roots – neighbors helping neighbors, building things, fixing our issues first.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … anything really. It is the simple things in life that matter — family, faith and time.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Pandora, Spotify, YouTube music. Who doesn’t love music?
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Enjoy today for today!
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … You never know what my radio will be playing, from classical to hard rock. I find myself in bits of it all. It’s mood dependent really.
The older I get, the more I realize … the things that matter the most to me can’t be bought!
If I had one "do-over," I would … take more moments to just be in the moments.
If I've learned anything at all … You should never stop learning, growing and helping others along the way. Today is not promised to anyone. The moment you’re in can change without a second’s notice. The things you wanted to do, see, be will have vanished, so enjoy today for today!
Aaron Feagain, 43, is director of the Hancock County Ambulance Service. In emergency medical services since 2001, Feagain has been a street medic on multiple countywide agencies, helped manage and maintain a volunteer service prior to the county taking over the coverage area and was a flight paramedic for 15 years with over 1,300 flights. Feagain loves the outdoors, and any type of adventure will interest his competitive nature from rock climbing, hiking and kayaking to trail running. If it’s outdoors and challenging, he always will be willing to try his hand at it. Feagain grew up in Akron, Ohio, and moved to Hamilton, where he still lives, in 1993.
