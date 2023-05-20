When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a firefighter, because I wanted to help people.

What would you rather be doing right now? I would like to be on vacation with my family somewhere in the mountains.

Adam Doellman, 44, is currently employed with Adams County Ambulance and Emergency Management Agency as staff development specialist. Doellman is married with five children — three sons and two daughters. He was born and raised in Quincy and now lives in Mendon with his family. Doellman enjoys many activities, but his passion is studying the Bible.

