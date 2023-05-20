When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a firefighter, because I wanted to help people.
What would you rather be doing right now? I would like to be on vacation with my family somewhere in the mountains.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a firefighter, because I wanted to help people.
What would you rather be doing right now? I would like to be on vacation with my family somewhere in the mountains.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I dressed up as a priest for Halloween in second grade.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? The day I chose to be baptized and have a relationship with Jesus.
It really stinks when … my kids don’t take out the trash.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Probably friendly.
I always laugh when … my kids tell me “dad” jokes.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My sister, Amanda, and my parents. I would love to have one more family meal together. Mom and Dad have both been deceased for many years. I miss those family meals.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … relax and watch TV.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … a slacker.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I portrayed my old boss in a documentary about Michael Swango.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … visit the Holy Land.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … quit working.
America should be more concerned about … helping others instead of tearing each other down. We all have our own struggles and different perspectives on life. Why do we need to make life harder for each other? Love one another!
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … alcohol. I don’t drink.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … YouTube. I watch/listen to numerous podcasts on the Bible and its history.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? There are always two sides to the story. The truth lies in the middle.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … Christian music or BOTT Radio Network.
I always get sentimental when … my kids try something new or accomplish a goal.
The older I get, the more I realize … the only way through life is a relationship with Jesus Christ.
If I had one "do-over," I would … have spent more time with my parents after high school.
My favorite item of clothing is … I don’t have any favorite items of clothing.
If I've learned anything at all … to have a successful marriage/relationship, you must communicate with each other. Don’t ever assume they know your feelings or needs. I have been married for 19 years and still struggle with communication.
Adam Doellman, 44, is currently employed with Adams County Ambulance and Emergency Management Agency as staff development specialist. Doellman is married with five children — three sons and two daughters. He was born and raised in Quincy and now lives in Mendon with his family. Doellman enjoys many activities, but his passion is studying the Bible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.