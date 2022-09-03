When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a doctor. I was always fascinated by how the body worked and have always wanted to work in a role that helped people. I actually studied pre-medicine in college and graduated with a degree in biology. I decided two weeks prior to taking the MCAT that pursuing medicine wasn’t my dream anymore.
What would you rather be doing right now? Spending time with my family is my number one favorite thing to do. I also enjoy reading, running, gardening and crafting.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I’m a runner who secretly really doesn’t really love running.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? I completed a marathon in 2017, with my family and friends cheering me on the whole way!
It really stinks when … people don’t stand by their word or are unreliable.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Determined.
I always laugh when … my kids make dad jokes.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Jesus Christ (to witness him in the flesh). My husband’s late Grandma Milly ( to sit with her and chat one last time). My husband (because having a kid-less dinner is pretty rare these days!).
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … spend time with my husband and kids, unwind by watching a movie or reading a book.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … smart.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone famous.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … travel to Paris (or anywhere tropical!)
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … do anything with snakes.
America should be more concerned about … creating a culture in which people can respectfully and constructively disagree and discuss topics in a mature manner.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … sweaters.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … social media to catch up on what the people I love are doing in their lives.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Short and simple — keep the faith. No matter what is going on in my life, I try to remember that God has a plan, and even when it might not be the easiest path, I must keep the faith that His plan is bigger than mine.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … ‘90s music or whatever my kids request.
I always get sentimental when … I see my kids exhibit acts of kindness and love, especially when it is to those that may not deserve it, but most certainly need it.
The older I get, the more I realize … the quality of people I surround myself with is more important than the quantity.
If I had one "do-over," I would … become more confident in who I am earlier on in my life and worry less about what people think of me.
My favorite item of clothing is … my St. Jude Run shirts. I participate in the Quincy to Peoria St. Jude Run each year, and it is a cause that is near and dear to my heart. I wear my St. Jude shirts with pride!
If I've learned anything at all … At its core, life is simple. Find the people and things that make you happy, and focus your energy and time on them.
Alex Geisler, 35, is originally from Astoria, Ill, but now lives in Mount Sterling with her husband Jerad and their three kids — Zoey (8), Braxton (6) and Vada (4). She works full-time as the director of membership and marketing at the Mount Sterling Community Center YMCA and also serves as executive director of Action Brown County.
