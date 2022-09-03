When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a doctor. I was always fascinated by how the body worked and have always wanted to work in a role that helped people. I actually studied pre-medicine in college and graduated with a degree in biology. I decided two weeks prior to taking the MCAT that pursuing medicine wasn’t my dream anymore.

What would you rather be doing right now? Spending time with my family is my number one favorite thing to do. I also enjoy reading, running, gardening and crafting.

Alex Geisler, 35, is originally from Astoria, Ill, but now lives in Mount Sterling with her husband Jerad and their three kids — Zoey (8), Braxton (6) and Vada (4). She works full-time as the director of membership and marketing at the Mount Sterling Community Center YMCA and also serves as executive director of Action Brown County.

