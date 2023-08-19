When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a nurse.
What would you rather be doing right now? Sitting on a beach, enjoying a nice cold beverage and reading a book.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I love “Pride and Prejudice!” I watch this movie four to five times a year.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? When my daughter said she wanted to get her Ph.D. in chemistry.
It really stinks when … people are late. It seems like they think their time is more important than anyone else’s.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Determined.
I always laugh when … I talk to my mom.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My dad. I miss hearing his voice. My paternal grandma, Stella, who died before I was born. My sister-in-law Amy, and I would invite my nephew Thomas so he could meet his mom.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … chill out in front of the television and read.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … I have no idea. That was so long ago.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I met Jim Gill at a workshop. He creates songs for children. I couldn’t believe how down-to-earth he was.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go to Nashville to see Allison.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … not check the clearance section first in stores.
America should be more concerned about … the future of this country. I think the founding fathers of this great country would be very disappointed in the people running it now.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … large plastic tubs with lids.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … check my email, school and personal. I don’t like notifications going to my phone So, I usually check email when I have access to the internet.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? When I was 16, my Aunt Brenda gave me new tires for my car. She told me to pay it forward.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … country music.
I always get sentimental when … thinking about Allison and her friends when they were little.
The older I get, the more I realize … you can’t control what other people think, do or how they live their lives. Stay in your own lane, and take care of the things you can control.
If I had one "do-over," I would … have become a teacher sooner in my life. When I graduated from high school, I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life. In my thirties, I figured it out. I just wish it hadn’t taken me so long.
My favorite item of clothing is … anything comfy.
If I've learned anything at all … Parents have a very important job. Children are the future of the world. It is so important they are taught respect, responsibility and manners. We want them to be the best citizens of this country that they can be. If we fail, our future looks kind of bleak.
