When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... a teacher. I would play school with my younger sister, and of course, I was her teacher. I always had a desire to learn and read as a child.
What would you rather be doing right now? I would love to be in a tropical setting, lying on the beach, enjoying a fancy drink with an umbrella and pineapple.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... I am terrified of snakes and do not want any “critters or bugs” in my house.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? This year was a health milestone. I became officially in remission from thyroid cancer.
It really stinks when ... I have been away from home, and I come back to find little pieces of dried-up shredded cheese around the kitchen and my husband’s recliner.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Hard worker. It started at a young age and continues to this day.
I always laugh when ... I get together with my siblings, and we tell stories of our childhood pranks and tribulations.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? I would love to have dinner again with my grandmother Ermal — she could cook and bake it all as well — my mother-in-law, Joan, and my husband, Parrish. I miss carrying on conversations with my grandmother and mother-in-law, who are both deceased now. They were both wonderful cooks as well. Of course, my husband and I enjoy having dinner together and love a good meal.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... enjoy a long, relaxing bath and a glass of wine.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... fun to be around and always ready to have a good time, or do some “crazy” high school pranks.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... I evidently don’t get out enough. I can’t think of any one that was “unforgettable” or “famous.”
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... go on a tropical vacation, of course.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would ... stop working as a real estate broker. I enjoy my job and find it very fulfilling in helping people purchase and sell property.
America should be more concerned about ... COVID-19. I feel that it is peaking in our area right now, and a lot of people are not taking it seriously.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... candles. I have a very large assortment at home and at my office.
When I’m on the internet, I always go to ... the real estate sites, Realtor.com, Zillow.com.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? My grandmother used to tell me to not take life for granted. You’ve only got one life to lie, so make it the best that you can. She also used to say, “If you’ve got a frog in your throat, open your mouth and let it out.”
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... mostly country music, but occasionally the ‘70s.
I always get sentimental when ... Since I was never able to have children, my heart aches whenever a child’s welfare or health is at stake.
The older I get, the more I realize ... life is too short. Enjoy every day and make memories to last your lifetime.
If I had one “do-over,” I would ... like to say that one or two particular events come to mind, but without my past experiences, I wouldn’t be who or where I am today, and actually, I am in a pretty good place!My favorite item of clothing is ... As soon as I get home each day, you’ll find me in my pajamas. It’s about that time of year — my gray “Hallmark Channel” T-shirt.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... Try to do your best to make each day better than the day before, if not for yourself, but for the people you love.