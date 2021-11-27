When I was a kid, I wanted to be … lots of things — a scientist, a writer, a chef. In high school I wanted to be a Mountain Man (Too much John Denver music, I suspect).
What would you rather be doing right now? Drinking coffee. Oh wait, I am doing that, so maybe working on some project at our farm.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I occasionally compose nonsensical poems to entertain my brothers. Someday I will publish a book and embarrass my wife.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? A few weeks ago I was on the tractor, dragging a fallen tree to the burn pile. My youngest grandson, age 2 ½, stood in the yard jumping up and down shouting “Yay Grandpa, Yay Grandpa” the entire time. I’m a rock star.
It really stinks when … people don’t listen. People on TV are shouting over each other, customer service people are just reading a script and people in general only hear what they want to hear. If we would really listen, and not just pounce on the first word that triggers us, there would be a lot less drama and a lot more joy.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Overthinker. Or maybe amused. No, it would be overthinker. Ok, Overthinker, amused or silverback ... No, silverback is too obscure; no one is going to get that … but that’s what makes it funny ... hold on … where was I? Overthinker.
I always laugh when … any of my grandsons say or do something cute, clever, funny or … really whenever they say or do anything at all.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My dad, who died at only 52, and my two sons. Dad died when Evan was only 2, and Lane was on the way but not born until a few months later. I think the three of them would like to get to know each other.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … go home, cook something good with my favorite person and just enjoy each other’s company.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … smart, but weird. Mostly weird.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I sat next to Rick Hall in band at Carrollton High School. He’s not exactly famous, but he’s been a working actor in Hollywood for 30 years. You don’t know it, but you’ve seen him in TV shows, commercials and a few movies, and he was “Agent Johnson” on Disney’s “K.C. Undercover.” His wife, Laura, is music director for “Whose Line is it Anyway?”
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … spend time with my grandsons. They live out of state, and we never get enough of them.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … be richer than I am right now.
America should be more concerned about … our increasing lack of self-responsibility and self-reliance. It seems that everyone is afraid that the sky is falling and waiting for someone to take care of them. People talk about “safe spaces” as if that’s a real thing. Children need to be taken care of and kept safe. Grown-ups know that they are responsible for their own well-being. If we hand over that responsibility to someone else, that person or institution will own us … and we still won’t be “safe.”
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … old worn-out cameras.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … YouTube. I love to watch “how to” videos on just about every topic — cooking, woodworking, blacksmithing, gardening, forestry, camping — but not photography. I already know how to do that.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? When I was in my late 30s, I asked some older men at a church breakfast “when I’m your age, will I look back at this time in my life and wonder how I could have been so dumb?” One of them (I think it was Jim Hall) said “No, but you will look back and wonder why you let yourself get so upset and worried about everything.” Now I’m 64. He was right. Fear and worry are unproductive.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … wind noise and rattles (radio/Bluetooth is broken). If the Bluetooth were working, it would probably be podcasts or audiobooks.
I always get sentimental when … I’m not very outwardly sentimental, but Christmas Vespers at QHS never fails to choke me up.
The older I get, the more I realize … I’m probably never going to be a Mountain Man.
If I had one "do-over," I would … enjoy it and learn not to worry sooner.
My favorite item of clothing is … not one specific “item,” but my collection of Hawaiian shirts. I have dozens of expensive Tommy Bahama silk shirts that I buy on eBay for $15 or $20 apiece.
If I've learned anything at all … I’ve learned to appreciate the life I have and to be grateful for everything. I don’t know any famous people, no one’s giving me a million dollars and my truck radio is broken, but I have a family, a home, a great community and lots of secondhand silk shirts, so I’m content.
