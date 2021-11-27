Chet Coonrod, 64, grew up in Pittsfield and used to think of Quincy as a far-off exotic city. His family moved to Carrollton, Ill, and he graduated high school there in 1975. That same year, he took a college girl named Jean to prom. They have been married 43 years and have two sons, who each have wives named Leslie. Evan and Leslie (AKA Leslie-West) live in Oregon and have two sons. Lane and Leslie (AKA Leslie-East) live in Kentucky and also have two sons. Coonrod has a bachelor’s degree in professional photography. He has owned and operated Coonrod Photography since 1983.