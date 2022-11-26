When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a teacher, just like my dad. He was the smartest person I knew, and I wanted to be just like him.
What would you rather be doing right now? I would always rather be out on the lake, water skiing, boarding or just relaxing on the waves.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … Most people don’t know that I am deaf in one ear but still can play almost any musical instrument with perfect pitch.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Walking across the stage at National FFA convention to receive my American FFA Degree.
It really stinks when … people use incorrect grammar or speak in incomplete sentences.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? The word innovative would probably be best.
I always laugh when … I spend time with family and friends.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My wife, my son and Jesus. They are the only three that really matter in the long run.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … sit down with a good book or spend the evening with my son.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … impulsive, reckless and obnoxious.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … When I was in FFA, I got to shake the hand of the Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … take a trip to space.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … quit teaching.
America should be more concerned about … our dependency on the internet. I would pose the question: What would you do if it all went down permanently tomorrow?
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … I would consider myself OK in any shortage. I consider myself very capable and able to survive most situations.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … I try my best to stay off the internet.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? The best advice I ever received was from my grandpa who always told me to trust in the Lord with all my heart and He will take care of the rest.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … some Southern Gospel music or an educational podcast.
I always get sentimental when … I am not a very sentimental person.
The older I get, the more I realize … how stupid I have been.
If I had one "do-over," I would … do it all again. My mistakes led me to this point in my life, and they make me the success that I am today.
My favorite item of clothing is … a long-sleeve T-shirt from Prairie Central FFA. It is soft, light and a great color. It also reminds me of the mistakes I made student teaching and that keeps me focused on improving myself each day.
If I've learned anything at all … it is that money will never make you happy. It will only distract you from your sadness. It is the worst kind of drug.
Clayton Blunier, 24, is the agriculture mechanics instructor at Unity High School in Mendon. Blunier and his wife moved to the area from Denver, Colo., to raise their son in a farming community around family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.