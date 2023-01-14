When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a gymnast. I wanted to be just like the girls I was seeing in the Olympics, so I was always flipping, cartwheeling, using the back of the couch as a balance beam.
What would you rather be doing right now? Watching movies with my family. We’re going to work our way through the top 100 movies of all time (according to the Internet Movie Database).
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I’m not horribly fond of traveling to other countries, but I have a working knowledge of Spanish, French and Italian.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Getting my first paying job after college at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. I was just a production assistant in the Publications Department, but I couldn’t have been happier or more excited.
It really stinks when … people litter. The nearest trash can can’t be that far away!
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Curious. I want to always keep learning about how and why things work the way they do.
I always laugh when … my husband tells stories. He knows he can get me laughing so hard I cry, and it’s one of the things I love most about him.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Quentin Tarantino, Stephen King and Jordan Peele. I’d love to hear them talk about storytelling.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … play video games. We bought a PlayStation during the pandemic, and we’ve made our way through Red Dead Redemption 2, the Last of Us and Detroit Become Human. I’m trying to finish Ghost of Tsushima now, though I’m not very good and get killed a lot, even on easy mode!
People who knew me in high school thought I was … artistic.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I got to meet the artist Jasper Johns when we had his retrospective at MoMA. We produced a huge coffee-table catalog for the show out of our department. He is a soft-spoken, gentle man who was kind to everyone on the staff.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … see some live music. I don’t care if it’s one person with a guitar, a whole orchestra or a stadium concert. Live music makes me happy.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … move. We’ve got a wonderful community in Hamilton, with a church and library I enjoy volunteering for. I’m a transplant, but this is my home, and I love it here.
America should be more concerned about … mental health. There is still a stigma around asking for help when we are struggling.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … music CDs from the ‘90s. I have all the music I could ask for on my phone, but I just can’t bring myself to get rid of them.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … TikTok for recipes. I’m curious about cuisines from other parts of the world, and there are lots of great cooks that demystify the dishes.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? A friend told me, when I asked her how she stayed so positive, that she wanted to be a fountain in the world instead of a drain. She wanted to bring positivity to every situation, instead of bringing people down. Simple, but it works.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … a podcast about movies.
I always get sentimental when … I’m with my sister. We don’t live close to each other, so when we do get together, it’s special. We understand each other so well and have a similar sense of humor, so we have a lot of laughs and love to reminisce.
The older I get, the more I realize … I’ve spent too much time caring about how my body looks and not enough about how healthy it is.
If I had one "do-over," I would … have studied linguistics in college. I’m so curious about language and the way it changes over time. Sometimes I like to look up words in the dictionary to see their origin, just for fun.
My favorite item of clothing is … a ring that belonged to my late mother-in-law. Not everyone is lucky enough to have a close relationship with their in-laws, and I’m grateful for the time we had and what she taught me. We lost her last September, and I think about her and miss her every day.
If I've learned anything at all … People will remember you not for what you owned or accumulated, but for what kind of person you were. So be a fountain, not a drain.
