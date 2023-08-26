When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a lawyer. I don’t really know why.
What would you rather be doing right now? I run with a great group of ladies in Camp Point.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … my nickname given by my dad is “Eunice” (from the sitcom “Mama’s Family”). I hated it as a kid, but I don’t mind it now. I guess it just stuck.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Obtaining my master’s degree. Jeff and I had two small children at the time, and our careers were just taking off. I owe thanks to Jeff for being so supportive.
It really stinks when … people don’t stick to their deadlines, especially if it makes me late for something else.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Loyal.
I always laugh when … I make a joke. My husband tells me I am my No. 1 fan.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? This is easy. My paternal and maternal grandparents. I would love for them to see our children now.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … spend time with Jeff and take a side-by-side ride.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … fun. I was always up for a good laugh.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … Kenny Chesney signed my cowboy hat at a concert.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … take a trip with my husband and all three of my kids could make it.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … part with my family.
America should be more concerned about … losing the values we grew up with, especially our work ethic. There are so many things. Strong faith is a good answer to many of our problems. Recently, I listened to the author of “The Twin Thieves,” Steven Jones, at a presentation for the Central School District. He talked a lot about servant leadership which focuses on the growth and well-being of people and the communities to which they belong. It’s not a leader-first mentality. A lot of what he talked about brought me back to what I have learned at church. Jesus was a servant leader. I can’t wait to read the book, and I know I have room for improvement.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … old random golf clubs or my husband’s T-shirts.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … email. When I am not working, I try to stay off the internet.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? My dad told me to work hard and play hard. He is very proud that his daughters are self-sufficient. That was important to him as we grew up.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … Cody Jinks.
I always get sentimental when … I think about our kids growing up and parents getting older.
The older I get, the more I realize … how quickly time goes and nothing stays the same.
If I had one "do-over," I would … have attended my husband’s pinning in the Army. He became a warrant officer in the military, and I missed the pinning ceremony to complete training for work. Never put career over family. Never. I don’t even know where that certificate is now.
My favorite item of clothing is … leggings and a good pair of running shoes.
If I've learned anything at all … it would be to make time for those you love and take care of yourself.
