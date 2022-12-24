When I was a kid, I wanted to be … Surprisingly, I wanted to be an archaeologist and study human evolution.
What would you rather be doing right now? For the most part, I get to do what I love every day with my work and my family, but a little downtime to refinish old furniture or spend time gardening would make my heart happy!
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … my favorite job ever was as a floral designer throughout high school and college. I’ve even done weddings!
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Being the first in my family to graduate from college and to be the first nursing graduate from the Quincy University and Blessing-Rieman program.
It really stinks when … people cannot make eye contact with you when talking.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Driven.
I always laugh when … my goofy kids are laughing. They make my heart smile.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My late father Tom Lane because he was (and still is) my guiding light in this world. I still need his advice. Both of my late grandmothers because I didn’t realize until after they were gone that I still have so many questions about this life.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … in the winter months, I love going home, snuggling up with my kiddos and watching a good movie.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … always the shy one, but I was probably mostly remembered as “Harrison Lane’s little sister.”
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … pretty boring, but I made the front page of the Whig shaking John Kerry’s hand when he was running for president.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … take my daughter to see Taylor Swift in concert.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … come close to a snake!
America should be more concerned about … creating a foster system that places a child’s rights and well-being as the priority. We’ve been foster parents in the community for over four years now, and when we are done, I may write a book about it!
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … shoes. My husband gets tired of tripping over them.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Facebook. It keeps me connected with so many people I might not have the time to see in person.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? This was shared with me from a patient’s family, and I always refer back to it when I need to on particularly rough days when I’m sure I can’t possibly endure. I like to remind myself that my track record for getting through bad days so far is 100% … and that’s pretty good.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … since I have a teenage girl, ALL we listen to is Taylor Swift right now, and yes we got the pre-sale code and spent hours in Ticketmaster Queue and did not succeed.
I always get sentimental with … anything to do with my dad or my kiddos.
The older I get, the more I realize … life is too short to spend your days worrying about things you cannot control.
If I had one "do-over," I would … not change a thing. I’ve lived and loved and learned from every lesson this life has thrown my way.
My favorite item of clothing is … I have a Cubs hat that sits in my car with me at all times. It’s my dad’s lucky Cub hat and the hat I had on the night the Cubs won the World Series!
If I've learned anything at all … it’s OK to fail at things in life. Sometimes we are meant to fail at one thing so that we can soar by doing something else!
Emily (Lane) Hendrickson grew up in Quincy and has been a nurse in the community for over 20 years in a number of different roles, currently as director of nursing for the Adams County Health Department. She lives on a beautiful little piece of property outside of Mendon with her husband Kyle, daughter Sadie and son Nash.
