When I was a kid, I wanted to be … Surprisingly, I wanted to be an archaeologist and study human evolution.

What would you rather be doing right now? For the most part, I get to do what I love every day with my work and my family, but a little downtime to refinish old furniture or spend time gardening would make my heart happy!

Emily (Lane) Hendrickson grew up in Quincy and has been a nurse in the community for over 20 years in a number of different roles, currently as director of nursing for the Adams County Health Department. She lives on a beautiful little piece of property outside of Mendon with her husband Kyle, daughter Sadie and son Nash.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.