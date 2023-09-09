When I was a kid, I wanted to be … an elementary school teacher because I had such admiration for my teachers and role models. Throughout high school and college, I thought it would be the way that I could make the world a better place. I did live that dream for five years teaching fourth grade!
What would you rather be doing right now? Reading a good fantasy romance novel or taking a long walk down a rural backroad.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I was named one of the “Y 30 under 30” by YMCA of the USA in 2019.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Launching my podcast, Gather in Growth, in August 2022.
It really stinks when … people are only willing or able to see one side of an issue.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Joyful.
I always laugh when … my kids say something unexpected or my friends send me a relatable meme or video.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Honestly, since the women that I work with live in every corner of this country and beyond, I’d love to magically bring us all together for dinner. Does that count?
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … spend time with my family, preferably outside.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … I literally had to post on Facebook and ask this question. Survey says: genuine, kind, positive, a leader and always smiling.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I grew up in the St. Louis area, so Nelly and I are basically besties (obvi).
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go to a really good concert (anyone have a spare ticket to the Eras tour?) or hop on a plane for an international adventure! But also … what plans? I’m a pregnant mom with a 4- and 6-year-old; my nightly plans involve being in bed at 8 p.m.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … stop working. Every job I’ve ever had has been mission-driven, so a million dollars would only further that impact!
America should be more concerned about … the experience and emotional well-being of our teachers and students. After being in the thick of our education system, there is a serious need for reform in the way we take care of our educators and help students thrive.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … personal development books, the color coral and farm/small town-related graphic tees.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Instagram to connect with friends and my community.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Just because you’re good at something doesn’t mean it’s good for you. It’s OK to let go of a good season. Give yourself permission to evolve!
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … Marco polo messages from my besties, red dirt country, a good podcast, Taylor Swift radio or late 2000s emo pop-punk.
I always get sentimental when … I watch other women confidently step into themselves and transform their lives and mindset from the inside out. Or looking back on my kids’ baby pictures.
The older I get, the more I realize … there is power in vulnerability, authenticity and showing up as your true self.
If I had one "do-over," … I wholeheartedly believe that every experience brings us to where we’re meant to be, but I definitely would have traveled more or lived abroad before starting a family.
My favorite item of clothing is … my running shoes. Going from the opposite of a runner to a half marathoner is one of the hardest, most rewarding things I’ve ever done. Though I’m not currently training for a race, I still prioritize daily walks outside.
If I've learned anything at all … There is no greater investment to make than in your physical, mental and emotional health.
Emily Reuschel, 33, is a farmer’s wife, mom of two (almost three!), entrepreneur, motivational speaker, podcast host and leader of retreats and masterminds that propel rural women toward their truest, most-aligned goals and priorities.
