When I was a kid, I wanted to be … an elementary school teacher because I had such admiration for my teachers and role models. Throughout high school and college, I thought it would be the way that I could make the world a better place. I did live that dream for five years teaching fourth grade!

What would you rather be doing right now? Reading a good fantasy romance novel or taking a long walk down a rural backroad.

Emily Reuschel, 33, is a farmer’s wife, mom of two (almost three!), entrepreneur, motivational speaker, podcast host and leader of retreats and masterminds that propel rural women toward their truest, most-aligned goals and priorities.

