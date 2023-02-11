When I was a kid, I wanted to be … I’m told the first thing I said I wanted to be was a carpenter. I came from a long line of them, and the skill bypassed me and landed on my brothers.
What would you rather be doing right now? Operating ham radio from a park somewhere and watching birds at the same time.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I’m very forgetful.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? I don’t know about “proudest moment,” but “happiest moment” was the day we sold the last of the hogs. They were too smart for me.
It really stinks when … drivers turn without signaling.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Punny.
I always laugh when … the kids and grandkids get into a movie quote war in our family text thread.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My father, his father and grandfather. I’d learn a lot without saying a word!
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … watch an episode of “NCIS.”
People who knew me in high school thought I was … a nerd. They were probably right.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … The most “famous” person I met was Senator Everett Dirksen. The smartest person I ever knew was my dad.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go somewhere to see a bird I’ve not seen before.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … dishonor my family or deny my Savior.
America should be more concerned about … the breakdown of the family structure. Look at the statistics, and argue with me if you can.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … T-shirts and baseball caps.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Fox News. I can sort through it and learn what I need to know about world events.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? “Don’t ask anyone to do a job you’re not willing to do yourself.” Dad.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … ‘60s and ‘70s music.
I always get sentimental when … I really think about the words to hymns we sing in church.
The older I get, the more I realize … “service is the rent we pay for the space we occupy.” (Dad)
If I had one "do-over," I would … I can’t think of anything. Melba and I agree we don’t mess with what works!
My favorite item of clothing is … I try not to get very attached to any clothing item, because I tend to lose track of them. Maybe my newest Cardinal cap?
If I've learned anything at all … Family is a blessing that can’t be purchased.
Jim Funk, 74, retired from dairy farming, tower climbing, weather reporting, softball coaching and engineering. He is still married, traveling, watching birds, playing ham radio and chasing grandkids.
