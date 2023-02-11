Funk, Jim

When I was a kid, I wanted to be … I’m told the first thing I said I wanted to be was a carpenter. I came from a long line of them, and the skill bypassed me and landed on my brothers.

What would you rather be doing right now? Operating ham radio from a park somewhere and watching birds at the same time.

Jim Funk, 74, retired from dairy farming, tower climbing, weather reporting, softball coaching and engineering. He is still married, traveling, watching birds, playing ham radio and chasing grandkids.

