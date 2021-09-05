When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a journalist. I’ve always loved to write.
What would you rather be doing right now? Sitting on the screened porch, refreshing drink in hand, watching the butterflies and hummingbirds in my garden.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … If I need to start with “Shhhh!,” it’s probably not something for a newspaper column. (Spoken as someone who spent 44 years of her life working in newspapers!).
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? When the Pike Press newspaper, which I edited, was named by the Illinois Press Association as the best newspaper of its size in the state.It really stinks when … people are intentionally unkind.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Flower lover.
I always laugh when … I’m playing with any of my seven grandchildren.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My father and mother, Donald and Jane Parks, both deceased, and Jane Austen, my favorite author. My father died when I was a young teen, and I would have liked to have known him better.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … curl up on the couch with a good book.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … Barack Obama, before he was president. I encountered him, accompanied by only his two aides, on a deserted sidewalk in Pittsfield.I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … gather all my family, near and far, for dinner and conversation.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … bungee jump.
America should be more concerned about … the downward spiral and devaluation of the nuclear family unit. Children who grow up without a secure and nurturing environment, statistically best created by two loving and committed parents, are often most vulnerable to the worst dangers and vices found in today’s world.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … books. Virtually all our rooms have at least one bookshelf, not to mention the attic. We could start a library!
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … email and Facebook to keep connected to friends and family. I steer clear of political harangues.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? When I was dealing with the drama of grade school squabbles, my father would often remark, “You can’t build yourself up by tearing someone else down.” It was the seed which blossomed into the knowledge that God loves all of his children, just like he loves me.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … the Sixties on Six or Fox News.
I always get sentimental when … I unpack all the Christmas ornaments acquired on our family vacations which took us to all 50 states, Canada and several European countries.
The older I get, the more I realize … the beauty and wisdom of Psalm 46:10, “Be still and know that I am God.”
If I had one “do-over,” I would … remember the admonition, “Don’t sweat the small stuff. And it’s all small stuff.”
My favorite item of clothing is … anything soft and fuzzy, especially if it’s peach-colored.
If I’ve learned anything at all … it’s that nothing in life is more important than accepting Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior and living a life of thankfulness to God for his incomparable love and grace.