When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a marine biologist. Growing up in California, I loved being on the water and thought I wanted to spend every day on the ocean.
What would you rather be doing right now? I’d rather be sitting on the beach of a beautiful island enjoying the sound of the waves.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I lived in Guam for over a year.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? When I graduated basic training in the USAF.
It really stinks when … people don’t keep their promises.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Talkative.
I always laugh when … I hear baby giggles.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Jesus: Because I have questions!
General George Washington: What was he really thinking while leading his troops? What plans did he have if the enemy had won? Would he have fallen back and regrouped? Did he realize just how big of an impact he made on our country?
Amelia Earhart: I would love for my daughter to have the chance to talk to her since she wants to fly for the military when she’s old enough.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … listen to music on my way home or take a few minutes of quiet time for myself before taking on the rest of the daily “mom duties.”
People who knew me in high school thought I was … very musical since I did all the high school musicals and participated in band and chorus.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I haven’t bumped into anyone “famous;” however, I’ve met some wonderful and popular children’s authors over the years.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … travel to a new country on someone else’s dime.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … I don’t have a good answer for that. I could accomplish a lot with a million dollars.
America should be more concerned about … its veterans. The amount of veterans that slip under the radar and don’t get the health care and mental health attention they so desperately need is unacceptable.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … books.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … my email or Facebook.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Remember, there is always someone watching you no matter what you’re doing. So make the right choices, and don’t embarrass the family. (Via my dad)
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … my “favorites” list on Amazon Prime music, which ranges from classical to metal.
I always get sentimental when … I come across a sweet video clip of people helping others from the goodness of their heart.
The older I get, the more I realize … that we can’t be a prisoner of our past. It was just a lesson, not a life sentence.
If I had one "do-over," I would … go back in time and tell 20-year-old me to slow down and think before making such life-changing decisions.
My favorite item of clothing is … This one is a little hard. I love clothes and enjoy shopping, but I think it would have to be my Carhartt jacket my parents gave to me during my first year deer hunting as a teenager. I still wear it to this day.
If I've learned anything at all … it’s that we have to stop putting ourselves down and forgive ourselves. We need to stop comparing ourselves to somebody else. We can do all things through Christ who gives us strength. Believe what God says about you, believe in who He says you are. We are His children.
