When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a marine biologist. Growing up in California, I loved being on the water and thought I wanted to spend every day on the ocean.

What would you rather be doing right now? I’d rather be sitting on the beach of a beautiful island enjoying the sound of the waves.

Kathryn Johnson, 37, moved from California at a young age and was raised in Nauvoo. Johnson enjoys reading, traveling and spending time with her entire family. Married with two kids, Johnson has been director at the Hamilton Public Library for the past three years.

