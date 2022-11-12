When I was a kid, I wanted to be … I enjoyed playing softball and basketball and would have loved to be a college or professional coach.

What would you rather be doing right now? Traveling the country visiting every national park with my husband in our RV. I love to travel to new places.

Lisa Thompson, 51, grew up in Mendon and graduated from Unity High School in 1989. She met her husband, Mark Thompson, in 1993. They have been married for 27 years and have four boys — Clayton, 25, who is married to Madelyn and is a mechanical engineer at Knapheide; Cole, 23, who is engaged to Autumn Buckley and will graduate in December from Western Illinois University with a teaching degree with plans to teach at Bushell-Prairie starting in January; Cooper, 19, majoring in cybersecurity at WIU; and Cage, 16, a junior at Unity High School. Thompson has worked at Blessing Hospital for 13 years, currently as the pre arrival manager. She is president of the Unit 4 Foundation, always has been involved with the Unit 4 school district, including serving four years on the School Board, and serves as a lector at St. Edward’s Catholic Church.

