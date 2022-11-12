When I was a kid, I wanted to be … I enjoyed playing softball and basketball and would have loved to be a college or professional coach.
What would you rather be doing right now? Traveling the country visiting every national park with my husband in our RV. I love to travel to new places.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I was a tomboy growing up with two older brothers. One of them played baseball and would throw the ball so hard at me when we played pitch and catch in the yard, so I learned early on to get really good at catching and hitting. He doesn’t know it, but I think that is why I had such a great high school softball career. It’s much easier to hit a softball when you grew up hitting a baseball.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? It’s hard to pick one, honestly, as anything where my boys are getting recognized is a proud parent moment for me.
It really stinks when … people miss the opportunity to help students thrive. Learn to build them up, not tear them down. I see all too many times coaches/teachers feel the only way to motivate a student is by being stern or assertive. I hate to burst their bubble, but being stern and assertive is a parent’s job. If they want to bring out the best in a student, figure out what makes that student tick and learn to connect with them so you can see their full potential.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? It’s hard to say just one word, but I think the best word to describe me would be passionate, as I don’t do anything without giving 110%.
I always laugh when … we sit down and play games as a family. The boys usually do or say something funny that triggers one of those laughs when you feel like you can’t breathe. Those are the best!
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Jesus, because why wouldn’t you want to meet the creator of the world. My father, who passed away 12 years ago. To sit and talk and get advice from him again would be priceless.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … put on comfy clothes, grab a blanket and turn on a good Hallmark movie, Disney movie or Christmas show from my childhood.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … I’m not sure what they thought of me, but my senior year I got most spoiled, prettiest eyes and class show-off, which in my mind translates to a fun person.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I’ve never really accidentally ran into someone famous. I’m hoping that is still yet to come.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go back in time and see Journey or Whitney Houston in concert.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … give up the simple things in life, like gardening and canning vegetables, camping with my friends, taking care of our home.
America should be more concerned about … how our country has become so divided. We’ve always feared terrorists from other countries, but the truth is we have become our own worst enemy. Learn to be a good loser in life, and break down this society of entitlement that you have to win at all cost. Color, ethnicity shouldn’t matter. We are all the same human.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … pickles. We can cucumbers every year and have got quite the stockpile for years to come.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Facebook is one of my go-to’s when I’m on my phone. I love catching up, scrolling through pics our family and friends post.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? When my husband and I were preparing to get married, Father John from St. John’s Catholic church said don’t make someone else’s problem your problem. Even though I love to be the fixer of problems, I have to remind myself this is not my battle to fight.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … I love all music but have a soft spot for anything ‘80s from country to pop and rock. I love it all!
I always get sentimental when … I hear Christmas music. I love listening to it all year long, especially the albums we grew up listening to when we decorated the Christmas tree. It takes me back to my childhood days.
The older I get, the more I realize … it’s OK to say no thank you. I’ve always been a “yes” person in all I do. If someone asked me to help, my response was when and where. I’ve learned it’s OK to pass the torch to the next generation.
If I had one "do-over," I would … have started working in health care earlier in my life. Helping others is so important to me. Having a job that is so rewarding makes it easy to get up and go to work.
My favorite item of clothing is … I love to be cozy and warm, so it would either be my sweaters or my large variety of vests.
If I've learned anything at all … it’s to listen more and be present in the moment. We live in a society of constant go, go, go. I see so many people thinking only of themselves and not listening to what people are saying around them. They are missing out on so much, plus this keeps them from building great trusting relationships with others. You might just learn something.
