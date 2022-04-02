When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a teacher or someone in business; however, I ended up in health care, often teaching and leading grant initiatives.
What would you rather be doing right now? I love traveling, soaking up the sun on the beach and spending time with my kids.
Shhhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I would rather be reading a book than socializing.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? My proudest moment was graduating with my master’s degree. I was working and had a small child at home. This was definitely a challenging time and a great accomplishment during that season of life.
It really stinks when … things are not clean and organized. It provides a sense of calm in the midst of a busy life.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Go-getter. I am definitely a get it done type of person. My dad always taught me that I could do anything I put my mind to, so I do.
I always laugh when … my kids do funny things without trying.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? I would invite my dad and my grandma to have one last conversation with them and Mary, who was still at Jesus’ feet to teach me to be focused with Martha wanting her help.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … enjoy my family with food, games or relaxing.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … outgoing.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go on vacation to a beach.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … pens/writing instruments, because I seem to be collecting them.
When I’m on the Internet, I always go to … Pinterest, because I love planning events and meals.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? “Sometimes you have to pick your battles and determine if the bridge is worth burning,” from a former director.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … nothing. I value the silence!
I always get sentimental when … I see pictures of family or my kids when they were small or saying good-bye.
The older I get, the more I realize … life is too short to worry about things, people or perfection. Living life with purpose and passion leads to satisfaction and contentment.
My favorite item of clothing … would not be clothing at all, but shoes. My sandals remind me of all the theme parks enjoyed and all of the beaches they have walked.
If I’ve learned anything at all … it is to be kind and understanding to everyone, because you never know who you will be working with in the future. It is a small world out there.
