When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a cashier at a grocery store. I thought it would be so much fun to scan items, which I can now do myself at most stores.
What would you rather be doing right now? Drinking a cup of coffee and reading a good book.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I love video games. Growing up, I always played them with my cousin, or I’d sit and watch my brother play, so it’s nostalgic for me. I don’t play them anymore, unless my son asks me to, but if left alone with no responsibilities, I could easily play them for hours.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Probably my son’s recent holiday concert. He’d never been on a stage before, and it was his first “big” event at his new school (a transition I had a lot of stress and anxiety over). I was proud to see him up there with new friends he’d made and see him being so confident and having fun.
It really stinks when … you have those mornings where nothing seems to go right.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Studious. I’m always reading, working and learning.
I always laugh when … my son tells me jokes. He’s never been able to really tell one as he doesn’t understand “what makes a joke a joke,” so it’s hilarious when he tries.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My Aunt Catherine because the stories I’ve heard about her life are interesting and so many people have told me I act just like her. My Grandma Mildred, who passed away when I was in college. She went through so many struggles in her life, and now that I am older, I would love to talk with her about them and how she stayed so strong. And probably Drew Barrymore, because I just love her candor and honesty about life.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … take a bath and read a book.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … probably smart and somewhat reserved.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I don’t know if I can say that I’ve had one.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go on a trip to Europe with my husband. There are so many places I would love to visit there; I have a bucket list.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … go skydiving. I have a major fear of heights and hate the feeling of falling, so I don’t see me being coaxed to do it under any circumstances.
America should be more concerned about … the future for our children. The state of our nation, climate change, mental health, our education systems. All of it and more will have a profound impact on our children, and I feel like our country spends too much time and too many dollars focusing on issues that really don’t need the focus they receive.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … I tend not to have excess of things, but if I had to say anything, I’d say books. I don’t have many actual books, but between them and my digital ones, I’m stocked up for a long while, and I’m always adding more.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … Yahoo to read the headlines. It’s just a habit since it was my internet homepage for years.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? It wasn’t really advice, but it was a sign that hung in the office of a former coworker that said “You can’t walk a mile in another’s shoes without first taking off your own.” It stuck with me, and I think about it often.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … anything, honestly. My music changes with my mood, and I love almost all types of music.
I always get sentimental when … seeing anything related to the innocent getting mistreated – children, animals.
The older I get, the more I realize … life goes so fast! I have really started looking lately at how quickly the time has gone with my kids already, how my parents and siblings are all getting older. There really never is enough time.
If I had one "do-over," I would … try to take better care of myself through the years, walking/running, exercising in general. My body makes me feel a lot older than 36!
My favorite item of clothing is … my sweatshirts. I tend to wear them in my house year-round despite my husband’s comments about the weather and the thermostat. He has bought me several of the ones I have, so it must be a small admission on his part that he keeps the house too cold.
If I've learned anything at all … Life goes so quickly. Enjoy the moments when you’re in them.
Sara Mixer, 36, grew up in Stronghurst, moved to Quincy to attend Quincy University and never left. She is the family and community services coordinator at Parent and Child Together (PACT) for West Central Illinois, a nonprofit agency providing Head Start and Early Head Start services in eight counties. She also is a foster/adoptive parent trainer for the UIUC School of Social Work. Mixer and husband Robert, have two children, Greyson and Emmalyn, and a dog Max.
