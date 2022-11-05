When I was a kid, I wanted to be … I really didn’t give it much thought.
What would you rather be doing right now? Historical research and genealogy.
Shhhhhh! Don't tell anyone that … I was a first team 1982 college football Division IAA All-American at Eastern Illinois University.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Writing and editing the book, “The Lincoln Connection,” published in 2019 by the Abe Lincoln Project/Looking for Lincoln in Pike County.
It really stinks when … As I have grown older, I don’t tolerate not being told the correct information.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Passion.
I always laugh … at myself. I believe we take ourselves too seriously.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? Abraham Lincoln, Union General U.S. Grant and Union General William T. Sherman. I would love to just sit at the table and listen to their life stories.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … get in my recliner and watch my favorite shows on TV.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … ok?
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I was introduced to Burt Reynolds once, and I had so many questions that I got like the deer in the headlights look and asked him a question that was so stupid.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … time travel.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is STILL no way I would … change my core beliefs.
America should be more concerned … that freedom is not free. We have forgotten that our freedoms in this country were paid for with the blood and sacrifice of our country’s veterans.
I'm OK if there's ever a national shortage of … good common sense.
When I'm on the Internet, I always go to … my Google calendar.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Find your gifts in life, and be confident in yourself.
When I'm cruising down the road, I'm likely listening to … classic country or rock.
I always get sentimental when … (I’m around) my granddaughter Hazel.
The older I get, the more I realize … that the golden years are not always golden.
If I had one "do-over," I would … finish getting my college degree.
My favorite item of clothing is … cargo shorts. I have always liked them because of all the extra pockets.
If I've learned anything at all … it’s being more diplomatic in situations.
