Illinois Supreme Court denies motion in sexual assault case

QUINCY — The Illinois Supreme Court will not order an Adams County judge to impose a sentence in a sexual assault case after he threw out the conviction at the sentencing hearing.
Filed Wednesday, the court said "the double jeopardy clause prohibits further prosecution even where an acquittal is 'based upon an egregiously erroneous foundation.'"
The Illinois Attorney General's office filed motions with the court last month seeking to direct Judge Robert Adrian to vacate his order acquitting Drew S. Clinton and sentence him.
Adrian found Clinton guilty on one count of criminal sexual assault after a three-day bench trial in October, but Adrian threw out the conviction at the Jan. 3 sentencing hearing.
Clinton, 18, was found not guilty of two additional counts of criminal sexual assault at the trial.
In a statement, Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha said though the office respects the ruling, it is disappointed.
"We believed the victim when she came forward, we believed her when she testified in court, and we believe her now," Farha said.
Clinton's attorney Drew Schnack said Thursday that the Supreme Court action means the case is finished barring the notice of appeal filed with the 4th District Appellate Court on Jan. 31.
Schnack believed that his client should have been found not guilty during the bench trial because the prosecution did not meet the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt, and his client contended there was consent that night.
Farha said the remaining appeal would be dropped, upon the guidance of the state appellate prosecutor's office.
Clinton faced a minimum of four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, and he already served 148 days in the Adams County Jail, which Adrian said was a just sentence, according to the court transcript.
The attorney general's motion argued that Adrian exceeded his authority when he concluded that the time Clinton spent in the jail was a "just sentence" because of Clinton's age and lack of a criminal record.
Sixteen-year-old Cameron Vaughan said she attended a graduation party Memorial Day weekend where she drank alcohol and swam in a pool before she was taken to another house where she fell asleep.
Vaughan told police that she woke up with a pillow being pushed on her face and that she was being assaulted by Clinton. She said she told him to stop but he didn't until she told him a second time and pushed her off her.
The police report said she went into a bedroom in the house where she told a friend what happened. She got a ride back to her home with two friends where they slept in her parents’ camper before they went into the house in the morning and told her father, who called the police.
The Herald-Whig normally does not identify people who say they were sexually assaulted. Cameron Vaughn voluntarily identified herself.
After the ruling was announced in court, Adrian said he couldn’t believe adults who were at the party took their responsibilities so lightly.
“This is what’s happened when parents do not exercise their parental responsibilities, when we have people, adults, having parties for teenagers, and they allow coeds and female people to swim in their underwear in their swimming pool,” Adrian said, according to the transcript. “And, no, underwear is not the same as swimming suits. It’s just – they allow 16-year-old to bring liquor to a party. They provide liquor to underage people, and you wonder how these things happen.
“Well, that’s how these things happen. The Court is totally disgusted with that whole thing.”
Farha said Adrian's decision and comments made at the sentencing hearing were "insensitive and not supported by evidence."
"A victim's clothing does not excuse the actions of her rapist," Farha said. "A victim's intoxication does not excuse the actions of her rapist. Nothing a victim does excuses the actions of a rapist.
"Our society has a disproportionate focus on the actions of victims of sexual violence, rather that on the actions of their perpetrators. This decision is a sad reminder that we still have a long way to go to change this mindset."
Adrian was reassigned to civil matters Jan. 13 — just one day after he kicked a prosecutor out of his courtroom for liking a Facebook post from Quanada that Adrian said attacked him.