PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Supreme Court will not consider the appeal of the 2020 murder conviction of Charles T. Allen.
The Supreme Court delivered its mandate to the appellate court on March 2, 2022. The conviction was also upheld by the 4th District Appellate Court last October.
A Pike County jury needed four hours on Jan 17, 2020 to find Allen of Louisiana, Mo., guilty of one count of first-degree murder in the 2019 stabbing death of Donald J. Collard in Pleasant Hill.
Allen was sentenced to 44 years in the Illinois Department of Correction and must serve 100% of the sentence.
“Actions to uphold Mr. Allen’s conviction by both the appellate court and the Supreme Court underscore the diligent work done by my entire Pike County team, both in the State’s Attorney’s office and in the law enforcement community,” said Pike County State's Attorney Zachary Boren. “At all levels, we will continue to work together to ensure that those who would commit violent crimes in Pike County are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Boren said additional appeal options, including post-conviction petitions, remain available.