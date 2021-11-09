CAMP POINT, Ill. — The Adams County Sheriff's Department is seeking information in an incident involving a truck that was reported stolen and an ATM.
Sheriff's deputies were dispatched about 3:15 a.m. Sunday to the Express Wash car was, 408 E. Wood, on a report of a vehicle fire.
The Sheriff's Department said when deputies arrived, they found an unoccupied gray four-door Dodge truck that was fully engulfed. The fire was extinguished by the Camp Point Fire Department.
The truck was reportedly used to ram an ATM and the surrounding metal structure in front of the car wash in an attempt to break it free. This caused the truck to become stuck on the metal pylons surrounding the ATM. Both the truck, ATM and surrounding structure were heavily damaged.
Upon investigation, the Sheriff's Department said the truck was stolen from the area of South Eighth and the Gardner Expressway in Quincy.
The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Department at 217-277-2200 or Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.
Also assisting was the Camp Point Police Department and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.