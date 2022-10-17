QUINCY — The investigation continues after a vehicle was shot at Sunday night in Quincy.
The Quincy Police Department said officers responded at 7:24 p.m. on a report of shots fired near 33rd and Broadway.
During the investigation, officers learned that a person shot from a vehicle at another vehicle while on Broadway. One vehicle was hit.
After the incident, the suspect vehicle reportedly fled on Broadway.
QPD and the Adams County Sheriff's Department searched the area for the vehicle but it was not found.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information in connection with this incident is asked to contact QPD at 217-228-4470 or Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.