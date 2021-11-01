QUINCY — The investigation continues into a shooting that injured a man Sunday night near Blessing Hospital.
The Quincy Police Department said the shooting took place at 6:54 p.m. in a parking lot in the 900 block of Broadway.
The man who suffered a single gunshot wound was taken by private vehicle for treatment.
Police said no one is in custody in connection with the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact the Quincy Police Department or Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers.
