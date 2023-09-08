QUINCY — The investigation continues into the cause of a fire early Friday morning at North 20th and Chestnut.
The Quincy Fire Department said it was called at 12:51 a.m. to 1931 Chestnut after a pizza delivery driver reported smoke coming from the roof and attic of the two-story building.
Initial firefighters on scene made the initial attack and found fire in the second-floor apartment. No occupants were found in the apartment, but firefighters rescued a small dog from the apartment.
The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes.
The building houses two businesses on the ground level and several apartments.
The attic sustained heavy fire damage. The second floor had moderate fire, smoke and water damage, and the ground level sustained water damage, though crews placed tarps over items to help prevent water damage.
No injuries were reported.
Assisting at the scene were the Adams County Ambulance Service, the Quincy Fire Department Rehab Team, the Quincy Police Department, Quincy Animal Control nad Ameren Illinois.
