WARSAW, Ill. — Investigation of a Monday afternoon disturbance in Warsaw led to the arrest of a Keokuk, Iowa, man on a weapons charge.
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department deputies investigating a disturbance at 1775 Main made contact with Richard E. Rhodes, 36, and Christopher C. Rhodes, 33, both of Keokuk. The men had left the scene on bicycles as deputies arrived.
A deputy asked Richard Rhodes if he had weapons, and during a pat down, he pulled away and attempted to elude the deputy. Richard Rhodes was apprehended and found to have a large hunting knife concealed at his waist and a set of brass knuckles in his pocket.
Richard Rhodes was charged with unlawful use of weapons and taken to the Hancock County Jail.