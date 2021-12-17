QUINCY — The former Adams County jailer who was severely injured in a 2014 escape attempt is suing the county after he and his family were reportedly refused an insurance benefit.
Brian Doellman filed the suit late Thursday claiming that the county has not provided him and his family health insurance. Under the Public Safety Employee Benefit Act (PSEBA), a public safety employee who suffers a catastrophic injury on the job and their family will receive health insurance until the employee reaches Medicare age.
On July 27, 2014, Doellman was delivering dinner and medication in Section 3 of the Adams County Jail when he was stabbed in the head with a homemade knife made from a toothbrush in an attempt to get his keys.
The attack required Doellman to be hospitalized, and treatment continued until the following summer.
The attack of Doellman accelerated talks to replace the former Adams County Jail with the new facility, which opened last year.
The suit said Doellman attempted to return to work, but it became clear that he could no longer work as a jailer. Physicians and then–Sheriff Brent Fischer determined in August 2015 that Doellman was “permanently disabled from performing his duties as a Law Enforcement Officer by reason of injuries.” At the time, the bargaining unit representing jail staff switched unions and there was no representative to advocate for his benefits under PSEBA.
However, Doellman inquired about the insurance in late 2015 and learned from an Adams County assistant state’s attorney that the county would provide Doellman and his dependents “health insurance for life,” but he wasn’t provided enrollment papers.
The suit claims that Doellman requested the insurance through a representative from 2016 to 2019 and was promised that the county would look into it his requests, which were unanswered until 2018.
The suit also claimed that in 2019, the county’s representative stated it wanted to provide the insurance but the chair of the assigned County Board committee “couldn’t figure out how to do it.” The representative indicated he would urge the board to find a way and then review the issue of backpay after Doellman was enrolled.
In February, Doellman was reportedly told that the county was prepared to provide insurance and work out compensation for the missed years, and all he had to do was make an appointment with an administrative office at the courthouse but that he was refused an appointment.
The suit claims the county’s representative stated that the assigned committee did not think Doellman deserved it. It alleges the County Board and an unnamed committee member blocked the insurance.
The suit seeks more than $100,000 in damages for the value of the health care as well as attorney fees and costs.
“He asked the county nicely for what was promised him by Illinois law,” said Doellman’s attorney, Tony Cameron, in a prepared statement. “It was not delivered. We will ask the courts to make him and his family whole.”
County officials referred questions to outside counsel David Penn who declined to comment.
