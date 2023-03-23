DECATUR, Ill. — A Macon County judge is taking under advisement a motion to dismiss the forgery case against a former state official accused of providing a law enforcement training waiver to former Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett.

Brent Fischer, a former Adams County sheriff and current Adams County Board member, and his legal team previously filed a motion to dismiss the case in Macon County on the grounds that the county is not the proper venue for a trial. On Thursday, Judge Jeffrey Geisler said he needed more time to consider arguments from both the state and the defense before making his decision.