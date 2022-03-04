QUINCY — A July jury trial was set for the Quincy man charged in the 2018 death of an infant.
Travis J. Wiley's trial is slated to start July 18 following a Thursday scheduling conference in Adams County Circuit Court.
Wiley, 34, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery in the Jan. 22, 2018, death of the infant who is only identified in court records by her initials.
He is accused of shaking the infant on Jan. 20, 2018, and she died two days later at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Wiley was arrested six months later.
Wiley continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond. He will return to court March 31 for a status hearing.