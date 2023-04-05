QUINCY — A July jury trial was set for the man accused of stealing money from an organization that builds tiny homes for veterans.
Court records show the July 10 trial date was set for Mark S. Lawrence Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY — A July jury trial was set for the man accused of stealing money from an organization that builds tiny homes for veterans.
Court records show the July 10 trial date was set for Mark S. Lawrence Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Lawrence faces one count of theft over $100,000 and one count of theft over $10,000.
Lawrence, 64, was indicted on the charges in May 2022 alleging he stole money from 2x4s for Hope.
Lawrence and his wife, Chris Lawrence, were abruptly removed from 2x4s for Hope on Nov. 15, 2021. The couple also was subject to a temporary restraining order by 2x4s for Hope
The couple founded the organization in 2015. In addition to the tiny homes, the couple also supported housing, latrine and water projects in Haiti.
Lawrence is set to return to court June 14 for a status hearing.
He remains free on bond after posting $1,500.