Jury selection starts Monday in Bliefnick case

Timothy Bliefnick speaks with his attorney, Casey Schnack, during a final pretrial hearing Friday, May 19, 2023, in Adams County Circuit Court. Jury selection in Bliefnick's case starts Monday.

 H-W Photo/Matt Hopf

QUINCY — Jury selection starts Monday in the trial of Timothy W. Bliefnick who is charged in the February shooting death of his estranged wife.

During a short final pretrial hearing Friday, attorneys took care of minor housekeeping items before trial.

