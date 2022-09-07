QUINCY — After years of planning, preparation and anticipation while waiting for grant approval, John Wood Community College broke ground Wednesday on the $6.65 million expansion and renovation of the school's Workforce Development Center.
"The college is expanding our career education programs, and these training programs all require physical space to conduct hands-on training," said Andy Sprague, secretary of the JWCC Board of Trustees secretary. "Leveraging federal grant dollars is an excellent opportunity to provide in-demand programs and state-of-the-art facilities for this region to support the workforce needs of the Tri-State area."
This is the second major expansion project for John Wood this year. Less than a month ago, the school held a ribbon cutting to mark the opening of the Agricultural Sciences Complex part of the Orr Research Center.
"In the life of the college, we have a few huge, defining moments that we can celebrate," JWCC President Mike Elbe told the audience Wednesday morning. "That dedication and ribbon cutting was one of those moments for us. Today is another defining moment in the life of this college. It's a defining moment in the future workforce of this community and region. This expansion will serve the workforce needs and the changing demands of that workforce for decades to come."
Among those in attendance was State Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, who said this is another proud moment for her to be associated with JWCC.
"Serving in the legislature and now in the senate, I've seen other community colleges in action," Tracy said. "I'm just so proud of John Wood, and what's been accomplished toward fulfilling the mission of meeting the educational needs of the traditional students, (but) also with the workforce training."
Tracy said the expansion will be a benefit not only to John Wood as a draw for students looking for high-tech manufacturing education, but for the entire region.
"When you offer training that you can take two semesters of classes and secure a head-of-household job, that's not only good for that person, but that spurs economic growth for the whole region," she said. "When you have that natural revenue flow, it helps the person, it helps grow the coffers of local and state governments, which can then be used to help everyone. It's just a win all around."
The expansion will add more than 14,000 square feet to the existing facility at 4220 Koch's Lane in Quincy, as well as updating the current building to hold expanded spaces for business and industry training, new welding technology courses, truck driving and diesel repair, and other state-of-the-art classes. A new physical entrance to the building is part of the expansion, as well as relocating the driveway from Koch's Lane to the west, coming in from North 42nd Street. Parking space will also be increased to support the larger facility.
A $3.033 million grant from through the U.S. Economic Development Administration's Economic Adjustment Assistance Program is covering about half the cost.
Part of the success for JWCC's Workforce Development Center and the programs it hosts is credited to the school's efforts to listen to local employers, according to Tracy.
"They listen, and then respond, to the needs of the employers, and certainly our manufacturers in the area," she said. "They've done that for years, like the CDL program here, and that's expanding because truck driving is still a much-needed profession."
Construction of the expansion project is being handled by Maas Construction with Klingner and Associates/BLDD handling the design and development work. Construction will take roughly a year, with the targeted opening date in fall 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.