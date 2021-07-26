KAHOKA, Mo. — A Kahoka teen was injured in a Friday afternoon all-terrain vehicle crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2017 Kawasaki Brute Force ATV driven by a 14-year-old male from Kahoka was heading north on County Road 414, one-half mile east of the County Road 414 spur about 2 miles east of Kahoka, at 3 p.m. The patrol said the driver lost control of the ATV, which ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, ejecting the driver.
The teen was taken by private auto to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries.