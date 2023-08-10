Knights of Columbus BBQ stokes its grills for a weekend of family fun

QUINCY — The Knights of Columbus is hosting the K of C BBQ for another weekend of family fun right before the school year starts.
“The whole barbecue — it’s always been like a reunion,” said Gran Knight Tom Maas. “Because you’ll run into people you might have gone to high school with or college. And whenever the barbecue is people come back home from out of town just to be here. Never know who you’re gonna run into.”
All proceeds from the event go to local charities including Birthright, Ladies of Charity, Catholic Charities, local food pantries, Catholic parishes and schools.
The tradition of Quincy’s BBQ casts its roots before the onset of World War II and the Great Depression.
“When I talk about old, old members, we used to come up here started on the Monday before and they’d bring in big hunks of beef, pure meat, and we’d cut them into six quarters, bake them until they’re done, and then they had a bit to cool,” Maas reminisced. “Then we’d have about 10 guys sitting out there, a couple of guys just slicing it and the other guys cutting three-quarter-inch squares. So that was really, which I think was one of the better things about the knights, was camaraderie. You know that whole week you’d have 20 guys in there working together processing the meat. Of course, now we buy the meat already sliced.”
The Fall Frolic Festival was converted to a barbeque due to inspiration from a barbeque in St. Louis in 1927. The tradition has continued since thanks to the community and the devoted generations of K of C members.
The event, at the K of C grounds at 700 S. 36th, brings all its usual offerings of mouth-watering food to the occasion. Live music from local bands will also be at the BBQ including Rain City Addiction — a band dedicated to ‘90s rock —will have the stage from 8 p.m. to midnight on Friday and American Standard — a Hannibal, Mo., based group specializing in an eclectic mix of rock, county and R&B from eras past and present — will bring some fire to the night from 8 p.m. to midnight on Saturday.
“We have great memories playing for the fine people in Quincy and for our fans from all over the Tri-States,” said Kelly Smith, a band member. “We want everyone to come enjoy themselves and be ready to have a great and rockin’ time,”
The organization arranged for shuttle buses to run from Quincy High School to the fairgrounds from 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. As a prevalent donor to the Quincy High School Department of Special Education, the K of C has arranged for a handicap-accessible bus to be available at the same times.
Accumulated funds from two years of raffles are on offer to the luckiest Quincyan in attendance, totaling $24,080. A candidate chosen by the name drawing will try to pick the winning tab from a board of 100 pull tabs. Those who don’t pull a the winning tab will receive a consolation prize of $500. Tickets are sold from 6-8:45 p.m. Saturday.
New to the BBQ are several children’s events at 3 p.m. Sunday in the raffle tent. There will be a number of contests including a freckle contest (face only), pie eating, hotdog eating, watermelon eating, egg toss and bubblegum chewing.
Carnival armbands will be sold for $30 on Saturday.
